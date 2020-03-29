Kate Bock Sizzles In Yellow Swimsuit On Instagram

Kate Bock is keeping her Instagram fans in the know of her daily routine during the coronavirus quarantine with tons of new updates, including her five-part share from yesterday. The stunning model showed off her trim physique in a bright yellow swimsuit and shared pics of her meals.

In the first photo, Kate stood with one shoulder angled towards the camera as she propped out her leg in front. She held a phone in one hand and grabbed her elbow with her other hand. The blonde glanced down at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed and her hair partially obscured her face.

The cutie’s one-piece featured flirty straps with ruffle accents and a low v-neckline that left her cleavage showing. It also had a high leg cut that added sex appeal to her look.

Kate accessorized simply with rings and a bracelet, and wore her hair down in a heavy side part with her curls cascading down her back.

The stunner appeared to be taking the selfie in a bathroom as she stood on a white bath mat in front of a walk-in shower with a glass door. Behind her was a hook with white and navy blue towels.

The other four images were pictures of what Kate ate that day, and she made sure to leave the details in the caption.

The update was geotagged in Cleveland, Ohio, as she’s apparently waiting out the quarantine there.

The beauty’s many followers liked the update over 13,400 times so far and left lots of compliments in the comments section.

“@katebock Clearly Kate you’ve eaten the [sun] too, because your swimsuit is glowing brightly!!” exclaimed a supporter, using the sun emoji to make their point.

“The food looks great you look better just saying StayWell,” wished a second admirer.

“Love your food ideas,” gushed a third social media user.

“Hot girl summer is back,” declared a fan, clearly feeling the sunny vibes thanks to the brightly colored swimsuit.

Plus, the sensation showed off her physique in another Instagram update three days ago. That time, Kate opted to share a selfie of herself in workout gear. She held the phone in the air with one hand and smiled with her lips closed. The model wore a minimal makeup application and showed off her natural beauty as she rocked mascara, light pink eyeshadow, a little blush, and glossy lipstick. Her workout gear was gray with white and yellow floral accents.