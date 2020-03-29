Busch Is Offering 3 Months Of Free Beer To Anyone Who Fosters A Dog During Coronavirus Pandemic

To promote pet adoption from animal shelters, Busch is offering three months of beer to anyone who decides to foster a dog through Midwest Animal Rescue & Services during the coronavirus pandemic, reports People Magazine.

Sadly, many animal shelters have had to close their doors to prevent the further spread of the virus. The company feels strongly about supporting animal shelters and hopes to promote an adopt-don’t-shop policy to people across the country.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the company said that everyone likes to look at cute dogs and puppies during quarantine, but that “it’s actually them who need us.”

They continued, “Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.”

Aside from pledging to offer people who agree to foster an animal from MARS a three-month supply of Busch beer, the company also made a sizeable donation of $25,000 to the animal rescue service.

Many people stuck indoors amid the viral outbreak are using their extensive time at home as a chance to bring home a new pet to keep them company. Social distancing is making a lot of folks across the globe feel isolated, particularly those who are living alone.

People recently interviewed a San Francisco family that adopted three terrier-mix puppies who expressed how happy they were after bringing the pups home, expressing that “fostering feels good — to be able to do something that’s positive.”

Animal shelters are being flooded with an overwhelming number of wannabe pet owners using foster services to bring home a furry friend during this trying time.

Unfortunately, there is a downside. Dozens of social media users have expressed concern that after the pandemic passes, people fostered or adopted animals during their self-quarantine may get rid of their new pets after realizing they don’t have enough time to care for them anymore. There is a worry that many of these dogs and cats will wind up being abandoned in the future.

That said, hundreds of people are also commending Busch for trying to motivate their consumers to adopt, or at least foster, animals while they’re stuck indoors.

“How about not just fostering. We adopted!” tweeted one person.

According to the official Busch website, the offer will last until April 25 or until all prizes are awarded. It is not clear if Busch will extend its three-month offer to those who are adopting rather than fostering, or if they will let people choose which type of beer they will receive.