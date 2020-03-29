Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Cleavage & Reveals How She’s Spending Her Time In Quarantine

Ireland Baldwin has been keeping her 574,000 Instagram fans updated on her daily life during the coronavirus quarantine with a ton of new updates, and shared an especially sexy post today. There were two photos in the series, and the hottie flaunted her cleavage and also revealed how she was passing the time.

In the first snap, Ireland tugged at her dress’ drawstrings with her hands and arched her back. The photo was cropped from her shoulder down to her hip so it was hard to ignore her cleavage. The dress had frilly ruffle accents along her straps and her chest with a tight bodice. Her left arm tattoos peeked through and the rest of her figure was well-lit thanks to the use of a flash.

In the second photo, the attention was completely on the cutie’s face as she showed off her elaborate makeup application. Ireland was obviously having a fun time as she rocked a full face of costume makeup inspired by clowns. She drew on a heavy black cat eye and highlighted the bottom with shimmery pink eyeshadow. Her eyebrows were outlined with black and intersected with her extra-long, drawn-on eyelashes.

In addition, Ireland drew on two large pink circles on her cheeks and added dark red freckles that extended to her nose. She sported dark pink lipstick with black horizontal stripes and added a couple of pink lines to her chin.

The model wore her hair slicked back in a casual high bun and secured it with a fuzzy purple scrunchie. She glanced up at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Behind her to the right was a white wall covered with several photographs.

The picture set has received over 5,090 likes so far and many fans headed to the comments section to gush about the share.

“You actually look good,” declared an admirer.

Others responded to the caption.

“One eyeliner away,” wrote a second supporter.

“Nope. Not enough alcohol,” joked a third social media user.

“I just painted my face teal, but that’s not really out of character,” wrote a follower.

In addition, the bombshell flaunted her figure in another Instagram update on February 29, that time rocking a pink swimsuit. The ensemble was a one-piece with four buttons down the center. Ireland sat in the sand at the beach and extended her left leg to the side and placed her right arm on her forehead to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight. A colorful bokeh in the right upper corner of the frame added color to the image.