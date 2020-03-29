Anna Katharina Shows Off Toned Thighs And Perfect Abs In New Instagram Snap

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina, who is known for her stunning looks and amazing physique on Instagram, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with yet another hot snapshot.

In the picture, which was posted on Saturday, March 28, the stunner could be seen rocking an off-white, ribbed crop top that she paired with white panties. The risque top not only accentuated Anan’s perfect curves but her skimpy panties drew viewers’ attention toward her perfect abs, taut stomach and well-toned thighs.

Staying true to form, Anna opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive foundation that perfectly matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and opted for a dark mauve shade of lipstick which she combined with a slick of gloss. The hottie used multiple eyeshadows, applied a thick coat of mascara and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

For the snap, the hottie could be seen standing outdoors in a nondescript location. She struck a side pose, slightly arched her back, puckered her lips and gazed right into the camera to exude seductive vibes.

In the caption, the model asked her fans about their activities during the ongoing lockdown and revealed that she has watched the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness twice already out of boredom. In the end, she also tagged her photographer, Eduardo Ceballos, for acknowledgment.

Within eight hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has accrued more than 24,000 likes and above 530 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Anna for her amazing figure and pretty looks but they also enthusiastically wrote about the activities that they are engaging in to keep themselves busy.

“Currently watching it [Tiger King] for the second time, because this is our life now,” one of her fans commented on the pic. In response, Anna wrote that she was also unable to believe the movie when she watched it for the first time, therefore, she watched it again to properly understand it.

“Baby, you are absolutely beautiful! Keep posting those pics,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, your lips are so tempting!” a third follower flirtatiously wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “very sexy,” “radiant beauty,” and “stunning shot,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These include Lauren Dascalo, Taylor Ramirez Craven, and Pilar Alexandria.