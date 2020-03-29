Rudy Giuliani Advises Governors To Get Along With Donald Trump: ‘He’s The Boss’

President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, has some advice for governors disaffected with the federal government’s respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Per Mediaite, during a Friday night interview with Fox News, Giuliani advised the governors to try and get along with Trump because “he’s the boss.”

Speaking with anchor Laura Ingraham, Giuliani told the governors to “take the blame when you have to,” pointing out that federal government is in charge of allocating the resources necessary to combat the pandemic. “You know, if you play with your boss, sometimes it’s better if you don’t win the golf game. He’s the boss, he’s got all the resources,” he said.

“I don’t say that he’s gonna be affected in giving out resources one way or another, but it’s just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he’s got real confidence that you’re doing what you’re doing, he’s gonna give you everything you want.”

Tensions between the White House and governors across the country have been brewing for quite some time. For more than two weeks, governors and local leaders have been trying to put pressure on the administration, criticizing the president for the way he is handling the crisis, and pushing him to take more aggressive measures and help states handle the pandemic.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and others have publicly called out the president, warning that hospitals in their states are being overwhelmed, and that they lack the necessary medical supplies.

Some, like Gavin Newsom of California, have turned to private sector for help. Newsom is collaborating with industry giants Tesla, Apple and Bloom Energy, with the companies producing masks, ventilators, and other equipment.

Trump has been critical of governors and local leaders during his daily White House press briefings and in media interviews. Earlier this week, during an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, the president mentioned a slew of Democratic governors by name, suggesting that they have been too critical of how the federal government is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also cast doubt on the governors’ claims that hospitals need more ventilators, claiming that they are exaggerating and asking for “these vast numbers.” During a conference earlier this week, after announcing that 100,000 ventilators will be either bought or produced, Trump scolded ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl for asking whether everyone who needs the lifesaving machine will be able to get one, calling the reporter a “cutie pie.”