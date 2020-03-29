Lucie Rose Donlan Captivates In Plunge Dress At The Beach

Lucie Rose Donlan has been posting lots of swimsuit pics and snaps of herself in workout gear on Instagram lately, but switched it up today and rocked a plunge dress. The blonde stunner posed at the beach and struck a dynamic pose.

In the eye-catching update, the former Love Island star stood with her right hand raised in the air and her left hand resting on her head with her elbow angled out to the side. Lucie gazed at the camera with a fierce, sultry expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

The model’s dress had thick straps and a plunge neckline that ended inches below her cleavage and left her chest on show. The photo was cropped above Lucie’s knees so it was hard to tell how long the dress was, but it hugged her curves and flattered her physique.

The hottie wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders and her dark makeup application added drama to her look. Lucie rocked heavy eyeshadow with silver highlights below her brows and on her inner lids, eyeliner on her lower lids, blush, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized with two necklaces that were prominent in the shot: one was a circular pendant and a longer necklace featured an upside-down crescent moon.

Directly behind the surfer was a dark rock formation with a small arch, and beyond that were glittering ocean waters and jagged hills.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and the light lit up the water and the side of Lucie’s figure.

The post has been liked over 51,800 times so far with lots of fans leaving very nice compliments in the comments section.

“Another great picture,” declared a social media user.

“Woah you’re gorgeous,” gushed a second supporter.

“You really are perfect,” observed a third admirer.

“I hope for a ‘Like from Lucie’ on my latest Insta comment! – I also think about how it is actually possible for Lucie to always look this good on the ‘gram,” wrote a follower, responding to Lucie’s inspirational caption.

In addition, the sensation posted another Instagram photo series six days ago and showed off her cleavage again. That time, she rocked a zip-up swimsuit with long sleeves and a tropical design. Lucie stood in front of a pink and white structure with a surfboard leaning against the door. She smiled widely and looked to the side as she played with a strand of hair with one hand and placed her other hand on her hip.