WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Explains How Coronavirus Situation Can Benefit Company

While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted WWE‘s WrestleMania 36 plans and forced the company to pre-tape the entire show from the Performance Center without a crowd in attendance, Shayna Baszler is looking at the upside. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, the former two-time NXT Women’s Champion said that the current situation will allow the company to think outside of the box.

According to Baszler — who will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title at the show — the nature of this year’s WrestleMania will add an element of intrigue to the event, as fans will be curious to see how the company will pull it off under the restrictions that are in place as a result of the virus.

“It opens up a bunch of possibilities that nobody would have even thought of if it wasn’t this way. It’s going to be interesting to see how creative people get. It’s obviously going to be very different and not just because there’s no audience but this has never been done and now we’re free to be as creative as we want with this stuff. I think there is kind of a buzz about, you know, ‘what’s this going to be like?’ I think there’s a different sort of excitement to it.”

However, this year’s event has experienced a series of setbacks. Roman Reigns and Goldberg is no longer happening given that the former is more susceptible to contracting the virus due to his history with leukemia. Furthermore, other superstars have reportedly pulled out in recent days due to illness.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Some fans and pundits don’t think the pay-per-view should go ahead at all due to the risk factor involved, but Baszler thinks that WWE will be a welcome distraction for people as it means they can take their mind off the current pandemic. According to “The Queen of Spades,” the event will be a “mental reprieve” that the world needs right now.

Baszler is expected to win the Raw Women’s Championship at this year’s pay-per-view. She has been on a roll since being promoted to the main roster earlier this year, having eliminated every participant in the recent women’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Lynch’s title.

Lynch has been the champion for almost a year and losing to Baszler will also help establish a new top superstar on Monday Night Raw, though there’s no telling how the match will go until it has aired.