Melissa Riso Shows of Trim Figure In Purple Sports Bra And Shorts For New Workout Video

Melissa Riso gave fans a glimpse at how she’s been maintaining her fitness in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a purple sports bra and matching shorts, the brunette bombshell used a pink resistance band all through the workout. She placed it around her knees at the beginning of the video for a series of lateral step-outs. For this exercise, she got into a squat position and stepped her feet off to one side before stepping to the other side. She sat down on an ottoman, placed her elbow on her knee and pulled the exercise band up for bicep curls. She then repeated the exercise with her other arm.

Then she placed the exercise band around both wrists and raised her arms over her head and started pulling her arms outward. After that, she placed her arms behind her back and repeated the exercise.

Melissa got onto the floor for the next exercise. She laid on her side on a pink yoga mat with the exercise band around her knees. She then spread her legs while keeping her shins and feet closed. She then repeated te exercise on the other side as well.

She went back to working out her upper body after that by placing the exercise band around her forearms and stretching it. And then, for her last exercise in the circuit. Melissa got down on her hands and knees to perform a set of glute kickbacks with the exercise band wrapped around her mid-thigh area.

The clip has been liked close to 15,000 times and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Melissa received lots of compliments from her fans.

“You have such a beautiful and nice-looking body,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You look beautiful and strong,” another added.”

“Get after it girl! @melissariso you are very passionate and inspirational keep on training hard and inspiring the world!” a third person commented.

But amid all of the compliments, one commenter had criticism for Melissa’s workout video.

“You shouldn’t work your abductors so much,” they wrote.

Melissa hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.

This isn’t the first time that Melissa has shared a workout video on Instagram. In a previous post, she use powered through a circuit that included deadlifts, squats and more while rocking a black tank top and leggings with a geometric print on them. The clip has been viewed over 16,000 times as of this writing.