Analyst Calls Chicago Bears The Offseason’s Biggest Losers

The Chicago Bears have been pretty active this offseason. Despite the moves they’ve made, there is at least one analyst who isn’t all that impressed by what they’ve done.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes timing is of the essence when it comes to free agency. He also believes poor timing is what has absolutely killed the Bears’ offseason. Of course, he added that even if the timing had been perfect for the team, general manager Ryan Pace’s plan for this particular offseason wouldn’t be that impressive.

Sobleski added bad timing and poor planning has led to a bad start to 2020.

When both factors are taken into consideration, the Bears simply failed at the start of the new league year and had the offseason’s worst overall effort.

The analyst believes the decisions they’ve made at quarterback underline their problems. While most people in and around football believe the Bears should have looked for a replacement for Mitch Trubisky, the team appears to be standing pat.

The NFL has been going through a kind of game of quarterback musical chairs this winter. For whatever reason, the team decided to mostly stay out of it. The team decided to go after a quarterback that can compete with Trubisky in Nick Foles. He’s also a quarterback, as many people have pointed out that isn’t a shoo-in to win the starting job. He’s not an obvious improvement over Trubisky.

On defense, the Bears have also improved but Sobleski also doesn’t believe the improvement is big enough. The acquisition of Robert Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys. Then there is the signing of Jimmy Graham.

While Chicago believes it has improved its roster at the position, Sobleski believes the Bears have made a pretty big mistake at that position as well. Graham was, according to the writer, overvalued. Part of that reasoning is because the tight end had a pretty rough year compared to his last few.

In his second season with Green Bay, he had just 38 catches for only 447 yards. The yardage is a career-low and the catches are the lowest he’s recorded since he was a rookie. Had the Bears signed a Jimmy Graham that had been getting 80 catches a season the signing would be getting quite a few plaudits. Graham hasn’t had more than 65 catches in a season since 2014.

Finally, the analyst believes the Chicago Bears have signed players that weren’t highly sought after while ignoring holes like guard, cornerback, and safety. Ultimately, whether or not he’s right will be determined next season.