‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Tells Fans ‘Get Ready For Classic Episodes’

The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman, who portrays Lauren Fenmore Baldwin on the show, shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and she told fans some exciting news about Y&R‘s plans for the coming weeks.

Bregman shared a picture of herself at home, and on top, she wore a professional white shirt with a tailored navy blue blazer over it. The actress had on some makeup, and her highlighted hair fell in soft curls that framed her face from a side part. Stylish gold earrings and necklaces served as accessories. However, her bottom half was at odds with the polished look she wore on top. Bregman sported Christmas-themed pajama pants with various colored reindeer and snowflakes printed on them. She paired them with fluffy gray slippers.

In the caption, Bregman said that the show reached out to her to do wraparounds, which are often cast interviews. While the picture that the actress shared from her quarantine was welcomed by her fans, even more interesting is that she said that viewers should get ready for some classic episodes. That may mean that Y&R and Sony are making plans for when the soap runs out of new shows due to production shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have discussed what old storylines they would love to see again if the soap ends up going into reruns during the coming weeks and months. Nearly 3,400 fans have hit the “like” button on her post, and several hundred also left a comment. Bregman’s post even gave one of her co-stars an idea for the wraparounds she has coming up soon.

“Ha! I’m doing them soon! Now I know the attire!” replied Lauralee Bell, who portrays Christine on the show that her mom and dad, William and Lee Phillip Bell, created in 1973.

“So when do the classic episodes start?” asked one viewer.

“Next week,” the actress replied.

“When will the taped episodes be done? I have a few new ones on my PVR,” another fan wondered.

“Monday through Wednesday, I believe,” answered Bregman.

“Thought they filmed months ahead…,” mused a third viewer.

“One month,” the actress clarified.

“The classics will be great! Right now, I wish it had been ‘spread out’ to show new three days a week and classics two. Keep the audience tuned in,” suggested a fourth viewer.

“I think that’s what it is!” Bregman helpfully answered.

Because of the actress’s post, fans have a bit of an idea about what to expect in the coming weeks as many around the world practice social distancing for the near future.