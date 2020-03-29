Lais Ribeiro Lies On Her Back In Tiny Bikini

Lais Ribeiro has been posting a variety of new updates to her Instagram page, and her second newest post was one of the more revealing pictures as of late. In the update, the Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a tiny bikini and struck a pose on her back.

The model appeared to be enjoying herself in a sauna with light wooden walls and ceiling. She relaxed on a bench as she propped up both of her knees in the air and arched her back slightly to accentuate her slender figure. She also crossed her arms behind her and rested her head on top.

The hottie had her eyes mostly closed as she gave a small pout. Her bikini was bright yellow with what appeared to be a black snakeskin-print design. Her top was a classic triangle-cut and her bottoms had a low-waisted cut and the extra side ties fell down the side of her bare booty. Her slim bod and muscular calves were hard to miss.

And although it was hard to discern her styling, she slicked her hair back and didn’t seem to be wearing any jewelry.

On one wall was a circular wall clock or thermometer and on the other side was a window with views of green foliage. There was plenty of natural light that flooded the small space, and Lais was well-illuminated in the photo. Her skin glowed and looked flawless.

The caption suggested that she was working up a sweat in the sauna, and her upper cheek looked especially shiny in the picture.

The update has garnered over 45,700 likes so far and the sensation’s followers headed to the comments section to share their reactions.

“An incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” declared a social media user.

“Quarantined Lais.luv you,” gushed a second admirer, likely taking note of her other recent posts as the model alluded to the coronavirus quarantine in the captions.

“Nice!!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Best kind of isolation ever!” raved a fourth supporter.

In addition, Lais posted another bikini pic on March 2, that time rocking a leopard-print swimsuit. She stood in the corner of a room with floor-to-ceiling windows that were covered in sheer curtains. The cutie stood with her leg propped and her hands in her hair as she gazed outside. The views from the room were incredible, and included large palm trees with crystal blue ocean waters in the backdrop. The geotag revealed she was at 1 Hotel South Beach.