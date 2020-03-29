Katya Henry Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Tight Leggings

Katya Henry has been showing off her curvy bod in a variety of outfits on Instagram lately, and posted a couple of new snaps today to capture the attention of her 7.2 million followers. In particular, the model flaunted her round booty in the second photo and rocked tight workout gear.

In the picture, Katya stood with her back angled towards the camera and propped out one leg in front. She held her phone up horizontally and placed her other hand on the top of her chest. The bombshell glanced at her phone screen with a huge, flirty pout on her face.

She rocked a classic black sports bra with a scoop neckline and a pair of light, forest green leggings. The pants had a very high waistline and hugged her derrière, leaving little to the imagination.

The cutie wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders with her long locks almost touching her booty. She sported a thick, black headband that helped her keep her hair out of her face during her workout. Katya also wore a couple of rings, a sparkling bracelet, and a dark scrunchie on her wrist.

Behind her was a yellow wall and beyond it were wooden lockers.

In addition, the social media star shared another photo in the set and showed off her outfit from the front. She held the phone in one hand vertically and played with her hair with her other hand.

The share has been liked over 153,500 times so far and Katya’s many fans headed to the comments section to react to the new pics. Some people took note of the caption and sounded excited for her new workout routine that she’s kicking off soon.

“You just gave me a reason to look forward to Monday! Thanks babe,” raved a social media user.

“Can’t wait to start!!! I’m in it to win it!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“Your posts keep me motivated during quarantine days,” expressed a third supporter.

“D*mn I really should probably do that I’ve been a loaf,” admitted a follower.

Plus, the hottie flaunted her booty in another Instagram selfie three days ago, that time rocking a bikini. The post was a video and Katya shook her body for an eye-popping display. She stood in her kitchen next to white stairs and wore a swimsuit with a black top and light blue thong bottoms. She wore her voluminous hair down and brushed behind her back. Half of the space was lit up in a soft pink glow.