Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Accused Of Barring Reporters From Coronavirus Presser In Violation Of State Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly barred journalists from the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times from his press conference on the coronavirus on Saturday, in apparent violation of the state’s open meetings law.

Reporter Mary Ellen Klas, who serves on the Tallahassee bureau for the Miami Herald, recounted her experience on Saturday in which she was denied access to the event. As the legal news site Law & Crime noted, she took to social media to claim that DeSantis went to great lengths to ensure that she and another reporter were not allowed access to the event.

“[Gov. Ron DeSantis] decided to violate the state’s public meeting laws and chose to exclude the Miami Herald and [the Tampa Bay Times] from a media briefing at the Capitol,” she wrote. “He was so determined to keep us out, he had a [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] vehicle pick up TV reporter Mike Vasilinda to give him back door access.”

Klas added that another reporter, Jim Turner of New Service Florida, tried to convince the governor’s media team to let in the barred reporters, but they then threatened to revoke Turner’s access if he continued to argue in favor of the other reporters.

Klas also posted a video of her interaction with a member of the governor’s media team, who told her that she would only be able to watch a video broadcast of the meeting. In the Twitter thread, Klas listed some of the questions she had submitted to DeSantis to answer, including why the state was refusing to disclose nursing homes that had positive COVID-19 cases.

DeSantis has been criticized for what many saw as slow action to institute social distancing measures. While the state did move to order bars and restaurants to close, it was slower in ordering the closure of beaches across the state. As 12 News reported, DeSantis even faced a lawsuit after he ordered only a partial closure of beaches, with a lawyer claiming he was putting public health at risk.

It was not clear if DeSantis’s decision to bar reporters from the press conference was a violation of the state’s Sunshine Law, which does give government officials the ability to place some restrictions on public access to events. As Law & Crime noted, these restrictions are “generally limited to requiring orderly behavior and allowing for the orderly progression of public meetings, such as limiting the amount of time an individual can speak during the event.”