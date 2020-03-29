Pauline Tantot Goes Braless In New Instagram Pics

Pauline Tantot has been sharing her usual stream of steamy pics to her Instagram page lately, and her newest share from today was no exception. The blonde posed braless under an unbuttoned top and censored her chest with one hand. There were two snaps in the series, and the hottie posed outdoors and soaked up the rays.

In the first picture, Pauline stood facing the camera and held a small glass in her right hand. She raised the cup towards her lips, and it was a clear drink with a wedge of lemon floating on top. The cutie pinched her chest with her left hand and closed her eyes.

The model rocked a long-sleeved white cardigan with light tortoiseshell buttons. Pauline left it undone and brushed to the sides of her chest. Plus, she wore a pair of tiny lime green thong bikini bottoms with side ties that rested high on her hips.

The beauty wore her hair up in a bun and left a strand of her bangs out that she brushed behind her left ear. She accessorized with a charm necklace and earrings.

The social media star stood in front of a tan stone wall and she appeared to be drying out her laundry on a line. A light gray sheet was visible behind her.

In the second shot, Pauline angled her body towards the camera and closed her eyes again. She held the drink in her hand and her toned abs and cleavage were on display.

The photo series has been liked over 219,100 times so far and lots of Pauline’s followers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“@popstantot you are very beautiful,” declared a fan.

“Imagine being this perfect omg,” raved a second social media user.

“Best mood as I can tell!” exclaimed a third supporter, taking note of her caption.

“This is your most beautiful post yet. It is breathtaking,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Although Pauline and her twin sister, Mathilde, typically share lots of photos of themselves from their bedroom when they’re home in France, lately they’ve been posting pics from outside.

In addition, the bombshell took to her Instagram page yesterday and flaunted her chest again, except that time, she went braless in a white crop tank. Pauline also wore a pair of white shorts with purple flowers on it and folded over her waistband multiple times. She was photographed standing in a green meadow and wore her hair down in a side part. There were a couple of photos of her from the front and one of her from the back.