Kylie Jenner Posts A Casual Selfie On Instagram: ‘Bored In The House’

American social media queen and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account and left her 167 million fans blown away with her casual-chic style.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, March 28, the stunner could be seen rocking a black oversized sweatsuit which kept her famous curves concealed. She completed her attire with a pair of pink sneakers to pull off a very comfy look.

Staying true to form, Kylie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for her signature dark-mauve lipstick, mauve eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The 22-year-old reality star brushed back her highlighted tresses and completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a soft-pink polish. In terms of accessories, she kept it simple by only opting for a ring in her finger.

To strike a pose for the selfie, Kylie could be seen sitting on the floor of a room. She tilted her head toward the right side, kept a hand on her forehead, gazed into the camera and sported her famous pout.

In the caption, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote that she is feeling bored in her house because of the quarantine.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 2.4 million likes and 15,000-plus comments which shows that Kylie is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website and her ardent admirers eagerly wait for her to share new pictures every day.

While most of her fans commented on how pretty Kylie looked in the snap, others narrated their own quarantine stories and wrote that they are feeling equally bored because of the lockdown.

“[If you are bored], make some YouTube videos, like Q&A’s, or a vlog, or a makeup tutorial. I mean, there are so many things you could do,” one of her fans suggested.

“Quarantine life is like that for all of us,” another user chimed in.

“So pretty. But if she’s bored at her mansion, imagine what common people are going through these days,” a third user wrote.

“You are such a stunner, Kylie. I love you so, so much! This pic made my day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “you are awesome,” and “my girl crush,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

The snap was also liked by Valeria Orsini, Lauren Layne, and Christen Dominique.