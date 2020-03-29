Donald Trump Announces New Travel Advisory For The East Coast

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump announced yet another policy he devised in order to try and battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While he wasn’t been particularly specific about the new policy he did take to Twitter to say part of the plan is going to be new travel advisory. Rather than restrictions to or from another country and the United States, this time it has to do with the eastern seaboard of the country.

“On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov

to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government.”

It would appear this new travel advisory isn’t much more than yet another warning about moving about, or going into or leaving New York City especially. Such travel advisories have been normal since the outbreak really took off earlier this month.

That step, of course, is a rather big one from even a few weeks ago when people were staunchly against issuing orders like “shelter in place.” The travel advisories have now become rather commonplace in the United States.

Jim Watson-Pool / Getty Images

While Trump’s move tonight isn’t that big a change from what is already in place, he had been hinting at something bigger. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Trump had been talking about ordering a kind of quarantine.

He once again wasn’t particularly clear about what a quarantine order would mean. Trump said that he was thinking about issuing such a directive for “hot spots” that were starting to appear in the country.

As the announcement of the travel advisories was through a tweet, there wasn’t much in the way of explanation as to why he changed his mind. It’s possible Trump was simply raising the idea of quarantine as a kind of trial balloon to see how citizens would react. It’s also possible it was meant as a warning shot for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other Democratic leaders that have been clashing with the White House throughout the pandemic.

As of Saturday night, the CDC has not issued the advisory President Trump spoke about. The latest announcement directed towards New York has to do with the self-quarantine of people who worked as transportation and delivery workers in New York City. That message was posted earlier this week on the agency’s official website. No official word on when the travel advisory will officially be issued has been given.