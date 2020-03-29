Niece Waidhofer Shows Underboob In Tiny Bikini Top

Niece Waidhofer tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram fans yesterday with a sultry snap of herself in a monokini, and followed it up today with a new update in a similar ensemble. This time, the hottie rocked a tiny bikini top that left her underboob on show.

The model held up her right hand with the phone for the selfie and glanced at the screen with a fierce expression on her face. She placed her left hand on the edge of her tan marble bathroom counter and popped out her left hip to accentuate her curves.

Niece’s bikini top had gold chain straps and was held together in the middle with a silver piece of hardware. It was arguably too small, as her chest wasn’t fully covered, making for an eye-catching picture. Her bottoms were matching and had a very low-waisted fit with chain straps.

The cutie wore her hair slicked back into a low ponytail that she braided and secured with a gold ribbon. She also accessorized with a couple of hair clips by her left ear and referenced her hairstyle in the caption.

Niece opted for her signature makeup application, and rocked dark eyeshadow, mascara, liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick. She also sported a black ribbon choker necklace.

In front of the sensation was a circular sink with silver hardware, and behind her was a bathtub and a separate walk-in shower.

The new share has been liked over 66,100 times so far and the social media star’s fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments. Many people took notice of the geotag and caption that referred to Lord of the Rings.

“There are no words in Elvish, Entish or the tongues of men to describe all this beauty,” gushed an admirer.

“Tolkien would be proud,” declared a second supporter.

“If that is what middle earth looks like, when’s the next bus?” asked a social media user.

“Keep the pictures coming it’s a nice distraction every day with all the sh*t going on in the world,” wrote a fourth follower.

The stunner’s second-newest Instagram post was of her in a similar monokini. The black ensemble featured a clasp in the middle of her chest and had gold chain straps. Niece accessorized with a matching chain collar necklace and loose belt. She joked about the daring fit in the caption and pointed at her pelvis with a confused expression on her face. She stood in a light green room next to a window for the snap.