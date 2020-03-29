Democrats Are Reportedly Worried Joe Biden Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Although Joe Biden remains on track to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has yet to drop out of the primary, and the former Vice President’s performance during the coronavirus crisis is reportedly worrying Democrats. According to The New York Post, Biden has been reduced to taking shots at President Donald Trump as a “virtual prisoner” in his Delaware home.

Saikat Chakrabarti, a former chief of staff to Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spoke to The New York Post and suggested that Biden’s current trajectory doesn’t bode well for his campaign.

“He’s making himself irrelevant,” he said. “We need action immediately, and Biden can’t do anything real right now.”

Many polls continue to suggest a high approval rating for Trump amid the pandemic, although Navigator Research recently reported a 13-point drop over less than one week. Regardless, Chakrabarti noted Trump’s success with addressing the public regularly and in creating a positive impression on the American people, at least for now.

“[Trump] is the only one going up every day and talking to the American people.”

When Biden has made appearances, The New York Post notes that they haven’t gone smoothly. During a recent Q&A, Biden directly coughed into his elbow, which prompted criticism from CNN’s Jake Tapper. Elsewhere, on The View, Biden claimed that America has to “take care of the cure,” which he nonsensically said would “make the problem worse no matter what.” On Friday, Biden almost gave out his personal phone number on live television.

As reported by The Guardian, #WheresJoe previously made the rounds on social media in response to Biden’s notable absence in the early weeks of the COVID-19 crisis. Although the hashtag spread before Biden’s recent string of media appearances, the publication notes that critics still aren’t convinced he has what it takes to take on Trump in November.

Larry Cohen, the chairman of the pro-Sanders Our Revolution organization, said Biden needs to take the reigns of the country and start leading. He called Biden’s recent behavior “unimaginable” and suggested the 77-year-old politician collaborate with Sanders.

Conversely, Democratic strategist James Carville said that Trump’s high approval is due to the crisis and expressed confidence that Biden would win at the ballot box in November.