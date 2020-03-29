Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Cropped Tank Top and Blue Biker Shorts For New ‘Leg Burner’ Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan shared a new bodyweight exercise circuit with her over 3 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

Dressed in a cropped white tank top with cutout details at the back and blue biker shorts, the blonde stunner started the workout with a set of sumo heel lifts. For this exercise, Ashleigh assumed an extremely wide-legged stance with her knees bent into a squat position. She then lifted one heel after the other. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 20 repetitions.

Ashleigh got into a kneeling position in the next video and then stepped into a squat before reversing the exercise to complete one rep. Her caption suggested completing 20 repetitions per set for three rounds.

Walking lunges came next. Each of these required Ashleigh to take large steps forward before she bent both knees and lowered her body. She then stepped her back foot forward to complete the next repetition.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Ashleigh performed a set of reverse lunges with a hop. Unlike the previous set of lunges, she took a step backward for this exercise and did a small hop in between her reps.

In her caption, Ashleigh promised that these were great exercises for anyone who wanted to do some “killer” leg exercises at home with just their bodyweight as resistance. She went on to guarantee that the legs of anyone who tried the circuit would be on fire by the end of it.

Despite her warning, fans seemed very excited about doing Ashleigh’s workout.

“Thank you for sharing this workout,” one fan gushed in the comments section. “It’s just perfect for right now.”

“Trying this todayy” a second wrote.

“I love your workouts,” a third fan gushed. “They are so [heart-eye emoji] [fire emoji]”

And others used the comments section as an opportunity to compliment Ashleigh’s appearance.

“You look amazing!!!” a fourth person remarked. “Keep the level high.”

Ashleigh’s previous video series before this also focused on the lower body. In a post from one day ago, she trained her glutes with a resistance band in a circuit that included broad jump, duck walks, frog pumps, and kickbacks.

“Here are 4 killer glute exercises that can be done anywhere, with or without a band!” she wrote in the caption. “Highly recommend blasting your favorite music (respectfully blasting if you live in an apartment lol), putting on your favorite workout fit and go kill it.”

The post has been liked more than 80,000 times and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.