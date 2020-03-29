Lily Ermak Rocks A Transparent Dress, Ditches Undergarments In New Selfie

Russian model Lily Ermak recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 1.7 million fans to a very hot picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded Saturday, March 28, the model could be seen rocking a transparent, gray dress with white flowers embroidered all over it. To spice things up, she ditched undergarments and provided her fans with a generous view of her assets, a move that sent temperatures through the roof. The NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.

To exude her glamorous persona, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless, matte finish. She wore a maroon lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, applied a nude shade of eyeshadow, and finished off her makeup with a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She also had her manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

Lily tied her brunette tresses in a ponytail and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her forehead. As for accessories, she opted for a delicate cross pendant and two rings in her fingers.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that she is practicing social distancing by staying at home, while to pose for the pic, she stood against a gray wall in a nondescript location. She tilted her head, sported a pout, and looked at her phone for a selfie.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 19,000 likes and 330-plus comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

While most commentators used subtly flirtatious words and phrases, others poured their hearts out by posting explicit comments to express their admiration for the model.

“I am at home. But wish I was at your place though. The amazing curves on that sexy body [look amazing]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I am at home, looking at your breathtakingly beautiful photo. You have a STUNNING body, young lady,” another user chimed in.

“As beautiful as you are, I’m intrigued to know [how beautiful you are] on the inside,” a third admirer wrote.

“You are the absolute epitome of beauty! WOW!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning pic,” “yummy,” and “so lovely,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from Lily‘s fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These include Tanya Aquarius and Artem Shestakov.