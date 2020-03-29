Jena Frumes Jumps On Jason Derulo’s Back And Shoulders For Stand Up Challenge

Jena rose up higher in the air each time she hopped on Jason's back.

Jason Derulo put his back to the test while taking on a social media challenge with model Jena Frumes.

On Saturday, Jena took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Jason conquering the “Stand Up Challenge,” a difficult feat that requires strength, balance, coordination, and perfect timing. Jena was dressed to physically impress in an athletic ensemble that included a pale pink tank top, a pair of skintight black leggings, and black socks. Jason was wearing a black T-shirt, a pair of eye-catching black athletic pants that featured a yellow and orange floral print, and a pair of black and gray socks.

The “Talk Dirty” singer was lying chest-down on the floor with the palms of his hands flat on the ground beside his shoulders. He had his face tilted up so that his bearded chin was almost resting on the ground. Jason was positioned so that his right side was toward the camera.

Jena was standing on Jason’s lower back, and she was facing the camera. The song “Woah” by KRYPTO9095 featuring D3Mstreet began playing. When the first “Woah” was spoken, Jena jumped up in the air, and Jason quickly changed his position underneath her so that he was on his hands and knees when she landed on his back.

At the next “Woah,” Jena hopped up again. Jason kept his hands on the floor, but he jumped up so that his feet were flat on the ground. The sequence continued with Jason moving into a squat position with his hands on his knees, and it concluded with the singer standing up completely straight. When he made this final move, Jena had to jump up on his shoulders. The blond beauty’s head almost touched the ceiling as she balanced there.

Over the span of two hours, Jena and Jason’s impressive acrobatic display racked up over 53,000 likes and 600 comments.

“This is dope!!” read one response to Jena’s Instagram post.

“Love it! I wanna try it with my girl!” another commenter wrote.

“They are about to have a lot of people breaking they necks on Insta trying to do this! I will be right here to watch,” a third fan remarked.

One of Jena’s followers was more awed by the way Jason looked at the camera at the end of the video than his perfect execution of the challenge.

“Damn the way he just looked into that camera. My gawd I wasn’t expecting that. Did not realize how fine @jasonderulo is,” the admirer gushed.

There were also numerous questions about whether Jena and Jason are dating, but she didn’t respond to any of them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, popular fitness influencers Demi Bagby and Scott Mathison helped make the Stand Up Challenge go viral earlier this year. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson later attempted the challenge with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East.