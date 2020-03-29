Paula Manzanal Displays Major Skin In Crocheted Top And Matching Bottoms On Instagram

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal recently took to her Instagram page and completely wowed her fans with a new hot picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, March 28, the hottie could be seen rocking a white crotcheted, off-the-shoulders top which allowed her to show off her beautiful decolletage. That’s not all, but the tiny ensemble struggled to contain her enviable assets, as a result of which she flaunted major underboob to titillate her fans. She paired the sexy top with matching bottoms through which she also displayed her panties. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

To ramp up the glam, Paula opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation and a nude-pink lipstick. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, a combination of gray and brown eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by strobing her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish.

Paula loosely tied her highlighted tresses and allowed it to fall over her bare shoulder. In terms of accessories, she kept it simple by only opting for a few rings.

For the snap, she stood outdoors and leaned against a gray-colored railing. She tilted her head, sported a pout, and sexily gazed into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she has self-quarantined herself at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Within five hours of going live, the pic garnered more than 34,000 likes and about 600 comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow, wow, and wow. You look absolutely gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are simply perfect, Paula. In fact, you are my dream woman. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“I have no words to describe how pretty you are, my lovely angel!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s attire.

“You look so hot. This outfit can only look good on someone as sexy as you. Breathtakingly gorgeous,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “the hottest IG babe,” “mesmerizing,” and “be my wife,” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These include Marianne Argy, Vicky Aisha, Valeria Orsini, and Tefi Valenzuela.