Donald Trump Supporters Are Setting Their Sights On Anthony Fauci, Report Says

A Saturday report from The New York Times spotlights a new target for supporters of President Donald Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic: Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The renowned doctor has become the Trump administration’s most vocal supporter of crisis measures to tackle the pandemic, and some of the president’s allies are not happy.

According to an analysis by the publication, more than 70 accounts on Twitter have pushed the #FauciFraud hashtag. Some of the accounts in this group — which includes pro-Trump personalities like Tom Fitton, Bill Mitchell, Shiva Ayyadurai — reportedly tweet as much as 795 times per day.

Glad to see @realDonaldTrump is reading my tweets! Time to expose “Deep State” Emperor Fauci & his “illustrious” career of #FakeScience imposing “one-size-fits-all” Medieval Mandated Medicine to profit his BIG PHARMA minions, the expense of crashing our economy. More to come…. pic.twitter.com/Tzh75B5Mey — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) March 20, 2020

Many of the anti-Fauci posts allegedly reportedly been shared on the social media network thousands of times. Elsewhere, on YouTube, there are conspiracy theory videos that take aim at Fauci and have racked up thousands of views. On Facebook, there are posts attacking the public health official that have been shared hundreds of times and gained thousands of likes.

“The torrent of falsehoods aimed at discrediting Dr. Fauci is another example of the hyperpartisan information flow that has driven a wedge into the way Americans think,” the report reads.

Although The New York Times noted that Trump’s supporters that veer farthest to the right have “regularly vilified” his opponents, the current alleged campaign against Fauci is spotlighted as unique in its danger due to the rapidly unfolding coronavirus pandemic.

“Even so, the campaign against Dr. Fauci stands out because he is one of the world’s leading infectious disease experts and a member of Mr. Trump’s virus task force, and it is unfolding as the government battles a pathogen that is rapidly spreading in the United States.”

I really hope that @realDonaldTrump doesn’t fire Dr. Fauci or prevent him from speaking publicly just because he face palmed during his deep state conspiracy rant on live TV today ???????????? #TrumpMeltdown Dr. Fauci is one of the only people that both parties respect & trust ???????? pic.twitter.com/sDWvSe3GVs — Barnacules Nerdgasm ☣???????????????? (@Barnacules) March 21, 2020

A recent report from Politico echoes the story from The New York Times and said Fauci has become a “fringe MAGA target.” According to the publication, Fauci embodies the “establishment forces” who Trump’s most ardent defenders believe have been trying to take down Trump since he took office.

“Guy was a Hillary mole,” pro-Trump podcaster Bill Mitchell tweeted on Monday after calling for Fauci’s expulsion from the Trump administration.

Mitchell’s claim is not unique. According to The New York Times, it has often been linked to a seven-year-old email that Fauci sent in which he praised Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State.

According to Politico, the narrative against Fauci has now begun to make its way onto the notoriously pro-Trump Fox News,

“Our ruling class and their TV mouthpieces whipping up fear over this virus, they can afford an indefinite shutdown,” host Steve Hilton said on Sunday’s edition of The Next Revolution.