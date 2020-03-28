Donald Trump’s Approval Rating On Coronavirus Fell 13 Points In Less Than A Week, Report Says

A daily tracking poll on Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus crisis from Navigator Research reveals that his approval rating has declined by 13 points in less than one week, PoliticsUSA reports.

According to the pollster, more Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, a first for the daily polls. Specifically, from March 24 to March 27, Trump’s approval has gone from +10 to -3. From March 20 to March 23, 52 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and 42 percent disapproved. In the current iteration of the poll, 47 percent approve, and 50 percent disapprove.

Elsewhere in the poll, data revealed that Americans are more confident in their state and local governments than Trump. As of now, 50 percent of Americans polled trust their local government most, while 37 percent trust Trump the most. Across party lines, 75 percent of Democrats surveyed trust their state and local government most while 13 percent disagreed. In comparison, 22 percent of Republicans believe in their state and local government most, and 67 percent have the most faith in Trump.

Although PoliticsUSA notes that polls released earlier in the week showed approval for the president’s handling of the pandemic, it claims that such data does not offer “real-time reflections” of what’s happening in America. According to the publication, traditional polling can’t keep up with the rapid development of the crisis.

“The drop in Trump’s approval rating reflects how the national situation is deteriorating, but also collective unease with how he is trying to rush the country back to work before the epidemic has peaked,” journalist Jason Easley writes.

“Trump’s poll numbers should continue to plunge for as long as the crisis worsens. The poll numbers have flipped and they are not going to get any better anytime soon for Donald Trump.”

Trump has to HATE new Fox News poll: In terms of approval in handling the coronavirus he gets lower #s when compared to Mike Pence and MUCH lower than Democratic governors and Dr. Fauci. Trump is doing worst job in US of all federal and state officials! pic.twitter.com/wQmG7nzHDF — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 28, 2020

Trump’s approval rating on coronavirus also dropped 6 percentage points in a new Hill/HarrisX poll after he floated his possible plan to reopen the American economy by Easter. According to the publication, the dip is due to a fall in support from both Republican and Independent voters — 10 and 7 percentage points, respectively.

Robert Griffin, research director at Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, claims that American national trauma often leads to higher approval ratings due to the tendency of the population to rally around their leader.

“They want to give leaders a little bit of lee-way, they want to give them the benefit of the doubt, in a time when the country is in crisis.”

Regardless, Republican pollster and Partner of the Tarrance Group, B.J. Martino claims that the weeks that lie ahead are critical for Trump’s reelection.