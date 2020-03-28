Kayla Itsines Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In Bright Orange Leggings

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a stunning selfie with her 12.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her sculpted physique. The fit beauty didn’t include a geotag on her post to indicate her location, but she appeared to be in a home, and took a snap of herself in a full-length mirror. A door with narrow windows all around it was visible behind her, and the whole space was decorated in a neutral color palette.

For the snap, Kayla rocked a black sports bra with a scoop neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage. She went without a shirt, so her chiselled abs and sculpted arms and shoulders were on full display. She paired the neutral sports bra with high-waisted leggings in a neon orange hue. The leggings clung to every inch of her toned legs, ending an inch or two above her ankles in a slightly cropped fit.

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, and had her long brunette locks slicked back in a sleek high ponytail. She held her cell phone with one hand to capture the selfie while her other arm flexed, showing off her muscles, as a large smile graced her face.

Kayla accompanied the sexy selfie with a lengthy caption that shared a heartfelt message with her massive audience about being “stronger together.” The fitness entrepreneur shared a bit about her own Bikini Body Guide community, and her experience over the years. She finished off her inspiring post with the statement that “WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.”

Kayla’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap and the sweet caption, and the post quickly racked up over 20,300 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and within an hour the post had 105 comments.

“SWEAT is most definitely one of the best things keeping me sane while isolating at home!!” one fan commented, referencing Kayla’s workout app.

“Love those leggings,” another follower added.

“I worked out the past 6 days thanks to you!!!!!” one fan commented.

“Thanks so much for bringing this community together @kayla_itsines I’d be lost in all this if I hadn’t found my friends in fitness,” another follower said.

Kayla has been active on her Instagram page, sharing short videos and ideas for at-home workouts with her audience. Just this Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Australian trainer took to Instagram with a video that highlighted a five-minute ab workout that required no equipment other than an exercise mat.