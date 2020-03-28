Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing In A Pool

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her revealing one-piece.

On Friday, March 27, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo shows the Instagram star posing in what appears to be the shallow end of a beach entry pool. Lounge chairs and green foliage can be seen in the background. Vicky kneeled and leaned forward, placing her hands on the edge of the pool. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer, allowing fans to get a good view of her curvaceous side profile. The tattooed beauty looked over her shoulder and parted her full lips.

The 28-year-old sizzled in a skimpy navy blue swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The revealing one-piece put her ample cleavage and pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The blond bombshell used a black scrunchie to pull back her hair in a ponytail, with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — an application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that the photo was taken at an earlier date. Vicky also asked her followers to share the titles of television shows that they have been enjoying at the moment.

Fans flooded the comments section to answer Vicky’s question.

“Brooklyn [Nine-Nine] is my go to series right now!” wrote one commenter.

“Tiger King!” added another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also proceeded to compliment the stunner. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re amazing Vicky I just can’t get enough [you’re] like finding a unicorn in the wild [you’re] just magical,” gushed one admirer.

“I think that’s the sexiest picture I’ve seen of you,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The Instagram star engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The suggestive snap appears to be a fan favorite as it has amassed more than 35,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her wearing risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore pink satin lingerie. That post has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.