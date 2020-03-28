Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Sizzling Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot video in which she showcased her voluptuous physique. The video was taken at Anastasiya’s home, and her kitchen was visible in the background, a space that has appeared on her Instagram page before.

The buxom beauty wore a black mini dress that showed off her insane body to perfection. The dress had long sleeves and a unique front that featured a high neckline with a large cut-out detail over her chest that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The cut dipped scandalously low, highlighting her ample assets in a seductive fashion.

The dress had a form-fitting silhouette and clung to Anastasiya’s slim waist before stretching out over her ample hips and gravity-defying derriere. The hem of the dress barely came an inch or two below her rear, showing off plenty of her toned legs as she swayed her body from side-to-side.

Her long blond locks were down in textured waves, and she held a purse in her hand as she moved through her space. Anastasiya kept her accessories relatively simple, adding a silver watch and not much else. The unique front of the dress meant that no additional accessories were necessary to highlight her assets.

Her makeup was done in a simple yet glamorous style, with a nude lip, bold brows, and long lashes. Anastasiya took care to show off both the front and back of the dress as she spun around for her followers. The dress she wore in the video was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Anastasiya made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post.

The Russian beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and it racked up over 54,700 likes within just 32 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section as well to share their thoughts on the sexy look, and the post had 501 comments.

“Hottest woman ever,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Holy smokes,” another fan said, captivated by her curves.

“I fell in love,” one follower said in response to the sizzling video.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!!” another said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

Anastasiya loves to share sexy videos that flaunt her curves with her eager Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Russian stunner rocked a skintight black bodysuit in a short video clip shared to her page. The ensemble didn’t show off any skin, but every inch of the outfit clung to her curves, giving her fans a good look at her killer physique.