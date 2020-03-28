Julia Rose Sizzles Poolside In Neon Mini Dress: ‘Proof That I Wear Clothes… Sometimes’

World Series flasher and Shag Mag founder, Julia Rose took to Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic social distancing to offer her fans some sexy proof that she sometimes chooses to wear clothes.

Julia stood poolside with a view of palm trees and the ocean in the background. The provocative model shared a series of two images in the post, and in the first picture, she wore a neon orange bodycon, tank-style mini dress that hit the tops of her toned thighs. The neckline provided a generous peek of her ample sunkissed cleavage, and she held her fingers over her chest to avoid showing off the fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra. The brunette beauty’s golden highlighted locks hung in beachy waves down her back and over her shoulder as she looked off into the distance. She wore nude lipstick and light makeup to highlight her features.

In the second picture, the model bent over and placed her hands against a white pillar, providing viewers with a view of her barely covered backside. She turned her head back toward the camera and stuck her tongue out so that it touched her chin. The look showed off Julia’s toned body and deeply tanned skin.

The caption featured a cheeky comment about sometimes wearing clothes, and Julia’s fans appeared to love her slightly more covered up look. More than 206,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 13,500 took the time to leave a comment in the reply section for the sexy model. Some followers expressed their sadness that Julia wore clothing in the picture, but several others appreciated the change from her usual posts.

“I wish I were that dress,” teased one fan.

“These are my fav pics of you,” a second follower gushed.

“Orange is your freakin’ COLOR,” declared a third person.

Many fans also simply took a moment to note that the dress was orange, spelling it out one letter at a time or writing a simple one-word reply. Yet others commented on the state of their own quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the world.

“What’s your secret to being so beautiful? Kisses from Madrid. Day 16 of quarantine. Take care,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, including several red lip emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia had shared several sexy posts of herself during her time at home. Among those include a picture of her wearing nothing but a pair of tiny bikini bottoms using her hands to protect her modesty.