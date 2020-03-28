Lauren Drain Shows Off Amazing Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss In Pink Crop Top And Short Denim Overalls

Fitness trainer and registered nurse, Lauren Drain has revealed her stunning postpartum weight loss in the most recent post on her Instagram page. One side of the shared photo showed Lauren while she was pregnant and wearing a cropped pink tank top and short denim overalls. The outfit showed off her large baby bump which is completely nonexistent in the more recent image on the other side of the photo.

In the post-pregnancy snapshot, Lauren wore the same outfit as she held her baby daughter Aria Skye. Aria wore a pink onesie that matched her mother’s top but she accessorized her look with a Fuschia turban.

While most aspects of Lauren’s hair and makeup matched the older image, she opted for a darker lip color in the post-pregnancy photo. Lauren’s chiseled six-pack was visible as well, a stark contrast to the earlier snapshot. Her face and arms looked slimmer in the more recent image too.

In her caption, Lauren shared that she was feeling like herself again, three months after giving birth, and expressed her happiness at being a first-time mother. She also encouraged moms-to-be not to fear the changes that their bodies will go through, during their pregnancies. Although Lauren admitted that she’s not quite where she wants to be in terms of her fitness, she said that the feeling of getting back to her regular fitness regimen has re-energized her and fuelled her determination to make even more progress.

The post accumulated close to 10,000 likes after it was uploaded and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans cheered for Lauren’s amazing weight loss.

“Absolutely amazing! Prayers to you and your family! All luv,” one person wrote.

“You look great!” another added. “But it’s those lower stubborn abdominal muscles that always seem to be the most challenging pp. so if you’ve got those in check, I’m jealous! Lol keep up the great work!”

A third fan seemed to envy how quickly Lauren had lost the baby weight.

“I wish my stomach can get flat and my waist can get small that fast,” they wrote.

And of course, Lauren’s daughter Aria Skye got her share of attention as well.

“That tiny head wrap is precious,” a fourth commenter wrote of Aria’s headwear before adding a heart-eye emoji in the comment.

Fans of the woman who has been called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” will remember that she documented much of her pregnancy journey via her Instagram page and that she worked out regularly while she carried Aria Skye. So many of them are likely not surprised that Lauren was able to drop the baby weight so quickly after giving birth.