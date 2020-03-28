Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Toned Physique In A Cheetah-Print Sports Bra

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been tantalizing her 3.3 million Instagram followers lately with sizzling snaps taken right at home as she self-isolates. In her latest post, she included the geotag of Los Angeles, California, and she was in the middle of an at-home workout.

Arianny rocked a smoking hot cheetah-print workout look that showcased her incredible curves to perfection. The sports bra she wore had a halter-neck and hugged her ample assets. The front featured black strips studded with grommets and a lace-up detail that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

She paired the sports bra with leggings in a matching cheetah-print. The leggings were a high-waisted style with the waistband ending right at Arianny’s waist, emphasizing her hourglass physique and showing off her toned stomach. The pants also featured a few grommets on the front and a lace-up detail rather than a drawstring or simply elastic waist.

The photo was cropped just underneath Arianny’s hips, so her toned legs weren’t on display in the shot. However, her sculpted arms and shoulders looked incredible, and she allowed her natural beauty to shine by pulling her hair back in a high ponytail. The sleek ponytail put all the attention on Arianny’s gorgeous face, and she had light makeup on to accentuate her features. Bold brows framed her eyes, and though she didn’t appear to be wearing much eye makeup, she had a soft pink gloss on her lips.

Arianny didn’t wear any accessories beyond the mixed metal bracelets that she nearly always wears, and she posed with a beverage can in her hands. A flat-screen television was visible in the background with what appeared to be a workout DVD on the screen.

Arianny’s followers loved the fit update, and the post received over 9,200 likes within just one hour. It also received 155 comments from her eager Instagram followers, who raced to the comments section to shower the UFC bombshell with praise.

“Ooh! Love that set!” one fan said.

“You’re gorgeous,” another follower said simply.

“Wow you look beautiful and gorgeous and I love your outfit so cute honey,” another fan added.

“You are a work of art,” one fan commented.

Arianny has been sharing snaps from her at-home workouts with her followers, and just yesterday she shared a sizzling post. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a workout ensemble in a mauve shade, which looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. Her long brunette locks were loose in a tousled style, and she held a product in her hands that she raved about to her followers in the caption.