In Secretly Recorded Phone Call, Lori Loughlin Expressed Fear That Her Daughters Would Be Kicked Out Of School

'Are they going to try to take our girls out of USC?' Lori Loughlin asked in a phone call that was recorded by the FBI.

A phone call that was secretly recorded by the FBI reveal Lori Loughlin’s worries that her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, would be kicked out of The University of Southern California due to the family’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. The phone call, which occurred after the girls were subpoenaed, further reveal that Loughlin thought her family was being targeted because of their wealth, according to The Mercury News.

The phone call in question took place on March 4, 2019 and it was with Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the cheating scheme. This was prior to Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli’s arrest.

“I just find it so odd that both of our girls got subpoenaed. Like are they looking at wealthy families in California? I’m just so confused. And then I’m worried. Like are they going to try to take our girls out of USC?” she asked.

Loughlin went on to express her concerns that the guidance counselor at the girls’ elite high school, Marymount Hight, had caused reason for the validity of their test scores to be questioned.

“So is it — I wonder if it’s that guy at Marymount again that — is he trying to cause trouble?” she pondered.

The guidance counselor Loughlin is referring to had questions about how Olivia Jade got into The University of Southern California as a crew recruit because has far as he knew neither she nor Bella participated in the sport. It was for this reason he believed that their transcripts could have been misleading.

Loughlin and Giannulli would be indicted just eight days after this phone call on March 12, 2019. They were among 30 other wealthy and influential parents to face charges in relation to the college admissions scandal.

As for Olivia and Bella’s future at University of Southern California, it is unlikely they will ever return to the schools. The girls left the university after their parents arrest out of fear of getting bullied. They have not been back since.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of not only falsely presenting their daughters as crew recruits, but also paying $500,000 in bribery funds to get them into the university. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, insisting the funds were a donation and nothing more.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, they are scheduled to go to trial together in October of 2020. A judge ordered that the trial will not be delayed even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.