‘Outlander’ Season 6: Sam Heughan Confirms Work Has Started On Episode 1, Filming Paused Due To Coronavirus

With filming delays across most TV shows, production continues on the scripts for Season 6 of 'Outlander.'

With the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, production has been grounded for TV networks as filming requires close contact that is no longer allowed under new social distancing rules. However, according to the Daily Express, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has confirmed some work is still being done on Season 6 of Outlander.

Starz has already given the green light for Season 6, having done so after Season 4 aired. The next season will focus on the sixth book in the Diana Gabaldon series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. It is also suspected that, such in the way Season 5 has splashed over from the fifth book, so too might the upcoming season of Outlander, hedging into book seven, An Echo in the Bone.

With plenty of original source material to work with, it comes as no surprise that work can continue remotely on the scripts for Season 6. Heughan, who was on vacation in Hawaii when travel bans came into place, recently answered questions during a Twitter Q & A, surprising fans with news on the next season.

“We have started… Ep 1,” Heughan posted when asked by a viewer if he had seen the scripts for Season 6 yet.

He insisted he was excited about the upcoming season but also reminded fans that there was still plenty of great content to see in Season 5 of Outlander.

While work can be done remotely on scripts when a TV series is in production, filming will not be able to commence at the moment. With social distancing rules now in force and no definite end in sight, it is unclear when filming will be able to begin on the next season. This means that viewers will just have to stay tuned regarding further news.

Luckily, Season 5 of Outlander is currently airing on Starz and no delays have resulted, which gives viewers new content to watch. The most recent episode saw a plague of locusts hit Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) also discovered more information about both the Regulators and Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) during Jocasta’s (Maria Doyle Kennedy) wedding. In addition, Episode 7 will delve into preparations for war between the Regulators and the British, according to Carter Matt.

As for whether or not Outlander will continue beyond Season 6, remains to be seen and Heughan reminded fans to keep watching in order to ensure the continuation of the historical drama time-traveling series.