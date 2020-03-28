Katie Bell Steams Up Instagram In A Tiny Crop Top & White Thong Panties

Katie Bell looked stunning in her latest set of Instagram snaps on Saturday afternoon. The model flashed all of her enviable curves as she posed in her bedroom.

In the racy shots, Katie looked gorgeous as she rocked a skintight lavender crop top that clung to her figure and showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs. She added a pair of white thong panties, which put her round booty, curvy hips, and killer legs on full display.

In the first photo, the model sat on her knees while posing on a bed that had been stripped of the sheets. Her backside was pointed towards the camera and she looked over her shoulder with a serious stare into the lens. The second pic featured the brunette bombshell arching her back and placing her hands in front of her for balance as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a ponytail behind her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots.

The glam look consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She added defined brows to draw even more attention to her eyes. She also sported a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks to give her face a soft glow. She completed the application with bright pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 1.9 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photos. The post garnered more than 76,000 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,200 messages for Katie to read.

“You are just breathtaking,” one fan wrote.

“You’re the hottest girl of the world,” remarked another.

“I literally don’t have words!” a third comment read.

“I love you and you don’t even know who I am,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As many fans know, Katie doesn’t shy away from flaunting her flawless figure in her posts. She’s often photographed wearing racy ensembles such as plunging tops, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie gave her fans a thrill earlier this week when she posed in some pink lace lingerie in front of her bathroom mirror. To date, that sexy snap has pulled in more than 153,000 likes and over 2,300 comments.