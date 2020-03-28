Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Her Enviable Curves In A Neon Orange Bikini

Bang Energy Elite Ana Paula Saenz tantalized her 969,000 Instagram followers with a brand new post. The 21-year-old model showed off some serious skin in two new snapshots uploaded Friday, March 27, in a sexy bikini that flaunted her curvaceous physique.

The brunette hottie was snapped indoors, seemingly inside her home. In the first photo, Ana posed in front of a brown door in her skimpy attire. She angled her left hip to the side and looked into the camera with a serious look on her face. Her angle gave her fans a glimpse of her curvy behind. The second snap showed a closer look at the model, her ample cleavage and hourglass frame was more noticeable in this angle. The expression on her face also changed to a more sultry gaze.

Ana sported a neon orange two-piece set from an unknown brand. The top featured a super low-cut neckline that flaunted her decolletage. The cups were unique — shaped like a triangle, and had cut-outs along the lower part of the breasts — showcasing a generous amount of skin.

Notably, the swimwear was quite small, as if with more movements, she’ll spill out of the tiny garment. She wore matching low-cut bottoms with high-leg cuts, accentuating her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Ana wore her hair loose and styled in sleek, straight strands. She sported a dainty gold Cartier Love necklace and a red string bracelet, as well as a minimal makeup look. The simple application included a dusting of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink lip stain on her full lips.

The model wrote a short caption in Spanish that translates to “Here I am, sovereignly bored.”

The latest share gained more than 41,900 likes and over 580 comments within 23 hours of being live on the social media platform. Her fans and followers, as well as fellow models, flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her killer figure, while other social media fans were short on words and chimed in using flame emoji.

“If you were a scented candle, they’d have to call it ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ and it would smell like summer. You are just so beautiful,” a fan commented on the post, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love that bikini and you look perfect in it! The color also looks great on you,” said another admirer.

“Your beauty is just out of this world and your body is so perfect,” wrote a third one.