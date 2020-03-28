Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Turns The Tables On Adam

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam might bite off more than he can chew when it comes to his revenge plot against Victor. The war between them is long-running, and this is their latest battle, but Adam seems to sure that he’s won.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is almost always two or three steps ahead of everyone else. However, it seems that some people, like Adam (Mark Grossman), never learn. Yes, occasionally, somebody will manage to best Victor briefly. For instance, Nick (Joshua Morrow) did when he impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and managed to steal away several of Newman Enterprises’ clients to Dark Horse, but the upper hand rarely lasts long. Right now, Adam is moving forward in his neverending war against his father and siblings, and he’s nearly positive that the information he’s managed to learn will bring Victor to his knees.

Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He teased that Adam calls Victor to meet with him at Crimson Lights, and Victor is aware that his son believes he has some damning details. However, Victor doesn’t come right out and ask Adam what is going on, though.

“Adam believes he is in a power position with Victor, so he enjoys holding court and making the most out of his position,” Griffith noted. “Victor will never show his cards to an opponent. He will make Adam work hard to unravel his latest revenge plot.”

Although Adam and Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) have gathered details that point to Victor as the man who killed her father, they have no idea what information The Mustache has to clear his name. Plus, so many years have passed that it may be challenging to nail down everything associated with the situation. Adam tipped his hand to Victor during a recent visit, so he’s aware that his son is digging into his past. Victor is nothing if not shrewd, and there is every chance that he lured Adam into a trap.

“Adam enjoys a good game of cat and mouse, especially when it’s with another Newman,” said the scribe. “He’s convinced that he has leverage over Victor and will attempt to broker a deal that will forever change the dynamics of their relationship. Time will tell just how serious Victor will take Adam’s threats.”

Victor doesn’t take well to being threatened, and it could be another case of him pulling the strings to manipulate Adam for his own means. Perhaps the whole thing is a test of Adam’s loyalty or desire to run Newman. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Adam will enjoy the upper hand, at least temporarily, the way his brother Nick did for a while not too long ago.