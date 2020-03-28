Anita Herbert Rocks Mesh Camo-Print Crop Top And Matching Shorts For Full-Body Workout Videos

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert brought out her resistance band for the most recent video series on her Instagram. In the shared clips, the muscled brunette powerhouse focused on toning the entire body. Dressed in a longsleeved camo-print crop top and matching shorts, she started her workout with a set of squats into upright rows. For this exercise, she placed on the end of an extra-long resistance band under the soles of her feet. After bending her knees for a deep squat, she pulled up the other end of the band for the upright row.
In the next clip, she kept the resistance band in the same position for a series of Romanian deadlifts into rows. This meant that she had to bend her torso forward before pulling the resistance band toward her upper body. The third clip saw her return to doing squats again but the time she followed each rep with a front raise of the resistance band.
After that, she tackled a set of ‘B stance’ Romanian deadlifts. These were similar to the standard version of the exercise but they were done with one knee raised. Anita also placed one end of the resistance band under one foot and pulled it upward after each of her deadlifts. Next, she moved onto the last exercise move in the circuit, squats into overhead presses.
????FULL BODY TONE???? – Tag your friends ???????? to MOTIVATE them! @fitqueen_army . Time to get off the ???? , put the ???? down & START MOVING????????♀ . ???????? My “LEVEL UP” workout guide is specifically designed to help you crush fitness goals from the comfort of your home. ???? ???? link in bio‼️ . Im not going to lie, it is NOT EASY to transition from the weight room to start training in the living room, but IT is the ONLY WAY right now. We have to work with what we have (instead of complaining about what we don’t have)???? . TRUST ME, I’m not happy either, l #Gymrat ???????? But…. that’s too bad. Just Suck it up butter cup!???? #WeGotThis . ‼️Tag you BFF ????♀ & try quick full body circuit ‼️ . ????????Circuit instructions:???????? . Perform 20 reps of each exercise 15 sec rest between exercises . ????Squat into upright row ????RDL into row ????Squat + front raise ????B stance RDL into row ????Squat to press . ????3-4 round total . Remember to do them slow & controlled, as we are not training with heavy weight right now, mind muscle connection ???? ???????? is even more IMPORTANT! . ???? + booty shorts link in bio ladies! @anita_herbert . #FitQueenChallenge ???????? Check out your future Queen sisters killing it! . Focus on BETTER, not perfect, everyday! . In case nobody told you today, you are strong & I BELIEVE IN YOU ????
In her caption, Anita admitted that she had been struggling to adapt to working out from home but encourage her fans to stay committed to their fitness goals instead of complaining.
In the comments, fans showered Anita with lots of compliments.
“Rockin the camouflage,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment. “Stay healthy, beautiful lady.”
Others agreed with the sentiment that she expressed in her caption.
“You’re so right,” a second commenter added. “Trying to stay motivated. And doing what I can but it’s not the same. Good thing is you can still feel a little sore after your workouts so I know I must be workin’ it.”
“I love you and your workouts Anita,” another added.
Another seemed to envy the view from Anita’s filming location.
“With that view… I will do it too.”
Several commenters also asked Anita about the source of her workout attire. In her response to one of these inquisitive Instagram users, revealed that her ensemble was from her own apparel line. Others asked where they could purchase her exercise bands and she replied that she had bought hers on Amazon.