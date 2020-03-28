Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles At Home In A Sexy Lace Nightie

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley shared an Instagram update with her 1.6 million Instagram followers for the first time in two weeks, and tantalized her audience with a picture of her toned physique in a sexy lace nightie. Elizabeth didn’t include a geotag on her post, but in the caption, she mentioned that she was at home in Herefordshire with several members of her family.

Elizabeth posed in a stunning corner of her home, with a large white bust on a stand beside her, and a sink with ornate legs and a gold sculpture visible in the background. Elizabeth showcased her age-defying physique in a sexy lace nightie. The top of the nightie had a slight v-neck neckline that dipped low enough to reveal a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

Thin black straps stretched over Elizabeth’s shoulders, showing off plenty of her skin. The base of the dress was a solid black fabric, but the nightie featured a delicate white lace overlay. Lace lined the cups on top, created two rows of ornamentation along the skirt, and also accentuated her slim waist.

The photo was cropped so that not all of Elizabeth’s toned legs were on display, but several inches of her sculpted thighs were still visible in the look. She tilted her head slightly in a casual pose and had a glass in her hand.

Elizabeth’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a tousled style, and she had a full face of makeup on, including a soft pink gloss and a smoky eye look that accentuated her piercing blue eyes.

In the caption of the post, Elizabeth shared some of her thoughts with her followers, including her admiration for the healthcare staff working hard during this time.

Elizabeth’s fans loved the update from the brunette beauty, and the post received over 7,400 likes within just 20 minutes. The post also racked up 592 comments from her eager followers.

“I feel your pain and have a great appreciation for how difficult things can be. Great for you to hang in there. Stay safe and healthy,” one fan commented.

“Even in quarantine you are still beautiful as always Elizabeth,” another follower said.

“What a heart breaker,” one fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth referenced her property in Herefordshire, and the British beauty seems to enjoy the countryside immensely. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared a gorgeous picture in which she rocked a glamorous silver gown while posing outside in the lush green countryside.