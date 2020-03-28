Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Lace Lingerie

The American model showed off her incredible curves in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, March 28, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

In the provocative photo, the former Playboy Playmate is seen sitting on the edge of a bed with a white duvet. She bent one of her knees, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. Ana gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

She sizzled in a sheer black lace lingerie set, embroidered with a floral pattern, that consisted of a low-cut bra, a pair of matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. The revealing ensemble showcased Ana’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The 33-year-old accessorized the sultry look with a delicate necklace and her sparkling wedding ring set.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose curls and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The glamorous application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the digital influencer seemed to make reference to the coronavirus pandemic. She then proceeded to explain that she will be giving one commenter each day $50 until March 31.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“I need to call heaven because they lost an angel,” quipped one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“God what a beauty and what beautiful lingerie,” added a different devotee.

“Your smile can light up a thousand rooms,” said another admirer.

“You’re amazing you’re so fine and have a good heart wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the suggestive snap and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 150,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, wherein she showed off her incredible curves in lingerie with mesh detailing. That tantalizing post has been liked over 290,000 times since it was shared.