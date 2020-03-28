Newly-Bald Willow Smith Wows Fans With Perfect Flying Crow Yoga Pose

Willow rocked sweatpants and a sports bra for her outdoor yoga session.

Willow Smith can’t whip her hair back and forth anymore, but she can balance her body on her hands to execute a difficult yoga pose.

On Friday, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a video filmed during an outdoor yoga session. Willow was rocking a bright blue longline sports bra with a pair of vibrant purple sweatpants. The singer had the waistband of her bottoms rolled down. This pulled the elasticized cuffs on the ankles up high enough to show off Willow’s black Misfits socks. Her footwear featured the punk band’s name, along with the group’s iconic skull logo.

Willow accessorized her athletic outfit with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of dangle earrings, and a smartwatch. She was confidently rocking her new bald look.

Willow was standing outside on a brightly-lit patio. She had both hands placed on the ground, and she was squatting down as she balanced on the balls of her feet.

Willow placed her knees against her sculpted triceps, and she carefully lifted her feet off of the ground so that she was supporting all of her weight on her arms. She was visibly straining to keep her balance as she kept her face about a foot away from the ground.

Willow then slowly pulled her left knee up away from her arm, straightening her leg so that it was almost perfectly in line with her back. She briefly held the position, the flying crow yoga pose, before carefully lowering her feet back to the ground.

As of this writing, Willow’s yoga video has received over 186,000 likes and 1,800 comments.

“You make it look so easy,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Love seeing you yoga thriving on my timeline! Stay strong and in your power Queen!” another fan wrote.

Many of Willow’s followers also commented on her buzzed head.

“The shaved head is so beautiful,” one admirer remarked.

“My beautiful bald baby,” another comment read.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Willow shaved her head earlier this month for an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. She spent 24 hours inside of a glass box with bandmate Tyler Cole, who was given the honor of shaving off Willow’s braids. The duo’s group, The Anxiety, released their self-titled debut album after their artistic performance was over.

Willow isn’t the only female singer with a buzz cut who is fond of yoga. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “So What” singer Pink recently shared a video of herself performing the slightly less difficult crow pose with her son Jameson on her back.