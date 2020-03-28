Madi Edwards Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Yellow Lingerie

Madi Edwards turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend when she shared an eye-popping new photo that has proved hard to be ignored.

The Australian model took to her account on Saturday to stun her 707,000 followers on the platform with the sizzling shot. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror in Madi’s bathroom, which featured a glass shower stall and luxurious bathtub. She held her yellow iPhone in front of her face, ensuring that she would give her audience a full look at her skimpy set of lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left very little to the imagination.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell reminded her followers that the U.K.-based brand was still celebrating its fourth year of being in business with a major sale that boasted discounts of up to 70 percent off. While the steep savings were certainly noteworthy, it was Madi herself that captivated her audience in her barely-there ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Madi stunned in a bra-and-panties set that was in a baby yellow hue that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The combo included an underwire-style bra that was made of a sheer lace material that left her voluptuous assets exposed almost in their entirety. The number also featured thin shoulder straps and a low scoop neckline that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing site, as it flashed an ample amount of cleavage.

Madi also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque, if not more. The number covered up only what was necessary and allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. Meanwhile, its thick logo waistband was pulled high up on Madi’s hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and toned midsection.

Fans were far from shy about flooding the Aussie hottie’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped nearly 20,000 times within eight hours of going live and has earned dozens of comments with compliments for Madi’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Madi had a “beautiful body.”

“Could you be any more perfect?” questioned a third admirer.

“You’re smoking hot,” a fourth follower remarked.

Madi is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent photo shared by the babe saw her rocking a skimpy white bikini while relaxing on the beach. That post proved popular as well, earning over 24,000 likes.