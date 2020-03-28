Ariana Grande Has Virtual Reunion With ‘Victorious’ Cast For Show’s 10th Anniversary

The pop superstar met up with her former co-stars on Zoom to celebrate a milestone.

Ariana Grande had a virtual reunion with the cast of her former sitcom, Victorious. The 26-year-old pop superstar and her castmates from the Nickelodeon hit met up on the video conferencing site Zoom to commemorate the show’s 10th anniversary.

Grande famously played Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series and later scored a crossover spin-off sequel with iCarly alum Jeannette McCurdy. For the Zoom reunion, Grande joined Victorious co-stars Victoria Justice, Liz Gillies, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, Eric Lange, Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III, and showrunner Dan Schneider on camera.

Grande posted an Instagram screenshot from the reunion in which she wrote that she was “happy.” In comments to the post, her co-stars also expressed their affection for one another.

“Love all of you!!!: wrote series star Victoria Justice, who played main character, Tori Vega, on the show.

“Love you all,” added Anan Jogia, who played Beck Oliver.

“Special little group, love you nugget,” added Daniella Monet, aka Justice’s TV sister, Trina Vega.

Justice also shared a snippet from the chat to Instagram. In the clip, Schneider explained that the cast was supposed to get together in person to toast the 10th anniversary of Victorious but were unable to due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they decided to get together virtually instead.

After introducing the cast, including “Ari,” the showrunner then thanked fans for their support of the show for the three seasons it aired on Nickelodeon, and for still being fans of the teen sitcom 10 years after it debuted. Each cast member then chimed in to thank fans.

Grande then toasted the camera with a glass of red wine as several other Victorious stars also raised their glasses for a virtual toast.

Grande got a bit nostalgic before the reunion took place. Ahead of the Zoom chat, the “Thank U Next” singer took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos and backstage gems from her three seasons on the show. She also expressed gratitude for the TV series that kicked off her career.

Grande has clearly kept in close contact with her Victorious co-stars. In fact, this isn’t even her first “reunion” with some of them since becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Last fall, Grande reunited with her Victorious co-stars Gillies and Bennett during her Sweetener Tour, according to E! News. During a stop in Atlanta, the actress channeled her Nickelodeon days by performing “Give It Up,” a popular song from the show, with her visiting co-stars.