Genesis Lopez Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Purple Bikini

Internet sensation Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini on Saturday, March 28. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 4.8 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old beauty exuded a radiant glow as she was photographed outdoors while she soaked up the sun. She shared a pout with the camera and stared directly into the lens as she laid out on the cement ground. Her long brunette and highlighted blond hair was styled straight and parted to the right as the wind blew through it.

Genesis rocked a full face of makeup for the snap that included a light pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, a smoky eye, and eyelash extensions, though she did not appear to have foundation on. What demanded the most attention, however, was her killer curves as she flaunted her physique in a tiny two-piece bikini.

The model’s top, which was purple in color, featured two thin strings that went over her shoulders and down her back as it left little to the imagination. The thin triangular cups, which barely concealed Genesis’ voluptuous figure, exposed plenty of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

The stunner paired the swimsuit bra with matching bikini bottoms that provided just minimal coverage as they were designed in a classic Brazilian cut. The high-waisted side straps, which Genesis had raised up to her midriff, further drew attention to her flat and toned core while also highlighting her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Genesis did not opt to accessorize the already smoking-hot look.

Though the model did not indicate where she was photographed, in the post’s caption, she joked that she did not know what day it was due to being quarantined.

“Friday? Saturday?” she asked.

The sexy post was met with widespread support and approval from thousands of Genesis’ fans and garnered more than 40,000 likes in the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 600 of her fans also took to the comments section to overload the hottie with compliments on both her insane body and her bikini.

“Wow you are beautiful,” one user commented.

“I am pretty sure you are an angel,” a second user added.

“Damn babe, you look amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are just incredible,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The bombshell has shared a number of sultry snapshots on social media this past week. Just on March 25, she wowed her fans in a black two-piece bikini that showed off her cleavage and curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. The saucy snap accumulated more than 102,000 likes.