Donald Trump Slams Governors Requesting Medical Supplies As ‘Little Problem Children’

Before departing to see off the naval hospital ship, USNS Comfort, on Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn and had some choice words for governors requesting medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Raw Story reported.

“I would say we’ll use [the Defense Production Act] again once or twice,” he told a reporter, per Raw Story.

“We have a couple of little problem children, and we’ll use it where we have to. But overall, I tell you, the private, free enterprise system is at work like nobody’s seen in a long time.”

As reported by Forbes, Trump has clashed with governors over their calls for the federal government to offer intervention to develop medical supplies, which have been dwindling in numbers as the coronavirus strains the country’s medical system. Most recently, he lashed out at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Trump took particular aim at Whitmer.

“We’ve had a big problem with the young, a woman governor, you know who I’m talking about from Michigan,” he said.

In response, Whitmer brushed off Trump’s attacks and suggested her focus was on beating coronavirus and keeping her state’s population “healthy.”

Trump bashes Gov. Inslee and Gov. Whitmer (whose name he can't remember), then suggests he might not approve a disaster declaration requested by Michigan because Whitmer has complained about the federal response pic.twitter.com/iaencGQUgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020

Trump’s feud with governors appears to be impacting his leadership. On Friday, Trump admitted he ordered Vice President Mike Pence to ignore governors he believes have not been “appreciative” enough of the Trump administration’s COVID-19 efforts.

“When they’re not appreciative to me, they’re not appreciative to the Army Corps (of Engineers), they’re not appreciative to FEMA. It’s not right,” he said during a White House press briefing on Friday, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The president has also clashed with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. On Thursday, Trump appeared to criticize Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators, although he stopped short of mentioning his name.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said.

Per USA Today, the tension between Trump and state governors could put Republican governors at odds with his coronavirus approach. While some have made sweeping orders to close businesses, Trump has continued to express a desire to lift coronavirus measures by Easter.

Not all governors are at odds with Trump. In response to the president’s plan, Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared to agree with his timeline.

“I think we all have that shared goal. I just want to make sure that I’m protecting Iowans and I’m making the decisions on the right data points,” she said.