Alexa Collins Sizzles In Cropped T-Shirt With Her Two Dogs

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins used her sizeable Instagram following as a way to advocate for a cause she believed in with her latest post. The double Instagram update featured Alexa posing with her two adorable dogs in a sexy t-shirt from the brand 4Purposes. The snap was taken while Alexis was at home, and she included the geotag of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The white t-shirt had a symbol featuring a home with a heart inside it, and had the phrase “stay home” emblazoned on the chest. The shirt was a regular full-coverage t-shirt with a crew-neck neckline and short sleeves. The top covered Alexa’s cleavage, but she transformed the shirt into a cropped length that was so short, the undersides of her breasts were visible.

She paired the top with some plain black underwear. The underwear dipped low in the front and stretched slightly over her hips, and appeared to be a fuller-coverage boy short style. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a messy bun, although a few strands escaped to frame her face.

She didn’t add any accessories beyond a pair of almost knee-high socks, and also included her two dogs in the shot. In the first snap, Alexa had a serious expression on her face while she held her dogs, and in the second, she allowed a big smile to grace her face as she gazed off into the distance. She was positioned atop a surface covered with a gray fluffy blanket, and what appeared to be a kitchen was visible in the background of the post. A bold print was positioned on the wall behind her with a black-and-white background and neon pink lettering.

Alexa filled her followers in on the purpose behind the shirt in the caption of the post. Her fans absolutely loved the sexy and philanthropic update, and the post racked up over 1,700 likes within just 18 minutes. It also received 80 comments from her eager followers.

“Don’t get any better than that beautiful lady with her cute dogs love this photo much love,” one fan said.

“You are an angel,” another follower commented.

“Do you come with the t shirt lol,” one fan flirtatiously added.

“You’re absolutely beautiful,” another fan said.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa took a bit of a stroll to get some fresh air, and she shared a snap of the process with her fans. She rocked a skintight black mini dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her ample assets as she walked around near the water.