Google Bans InfoWars App Over What It Called Misleading Claims On Coronavirus

Google has banned the InfoWars app from its Google Play store after the conspiracy theory news outlet was accused of peddling false claims about the coronavirus.

As Wired reported, the tech giant confirmed on Friday that it had removed the app, which offered live broadcasts of The Alex Jones Show and other videos and sold products including supplements.

A spokesperson for Google told Wired that the app was removed due to spreading “misinformation” regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a top priority for the team,” the spokesperson said.

“When we find apps that violate Play policy by distributing misleading or harmful information, we remove them from the store.”

As Wired noted, the app hosted a video in which Jones claimed that “everybody dies under the new world order except maybe one tenth of one percent that believe they’re going to merge with machines and have made deals with this inter-dimensional thing that gave them all the technology.”

Jones had already been criticized for making claims regarding the coronavirus, including receiving a warning from the New York state attorney general regarding claims the website was making about potential coronavirus treatments. As Forbes reported, state Attorney General Letitia James ordered Jones to stop marketing toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products as treatments for the virus. James threatened to take legal action if the company did not reply.

Jones had made claims that the products were proven to fight against the virus, despite both the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying the opposite, The Huffington Post noted.

“The patented nanosilver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented and Homeland Security has said this stuff kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range,” Jones told listeners on the InfoWars radio program.

“They’re still discounted despite all the hell breaking loose.”

The FDA has been trying to fast-track trials of potential treatments for the novel coronavirus, but medical experts say that a potential treatment and eventual vaccine for the virus would likely still be months away. Without a potential treatment, hospital systems in the hardest-hit areas have become overwhelmed with patients.

Jones and InfoWars are not the only ones coming under fire for promoting what they called treatments for the virus. Televangelist Jim Bakker was also sued by the state of Missouri for selling fake cures on his website.