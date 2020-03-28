Chloe Saxon Sizzles In Pink Bra & Matching Booty Shorts: ‘Coronavirus Can Kiss My A**’

Chloe Saxon served up some sexy looks for her latest Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while telling everyone that she was sick of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the racy pics, Chloe stunned as she rocked a baby pink bra with black lace trim. The garment flaunted her massive cleavage and toned arms. She added a pair of skimpy matching shorts with slits on the sides. The bottoms showed off the model’s curvy hips, tiny waist, and round booty.

In the first photo, the brunette bombshell stood with her backside towards the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a smile to snap the photo. The second pic showcased the front of the outfit as Chloe gave a sultry stare into the lens. The final shot featured the model pushing her hip to the side and tugging at the waistline of her shorts.

Chloe wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in sexy ringlet curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also decided on a full face of makeup for the post.

The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She added defined brows and a smoky eye shadow to make her eyes pop even more. On her face she wore a shimmering highlighter that gave a soft glow on her forehead, nose, and chin. She also included pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s 672,000-plus followers made short work of showing their support for the photos. Fans clicked the like button more than 15,000 times within the first two hours after it was posted. Admirers also shared their thoughts on the upload in the comment section, leaving over 430 messages.

“Awwww love the hairrrr!!!” one follower wrote.

“Hey you’re so so so sexy and beautiful sweetie,” remarked another.

“Omg you are so unbelievably hot and sexy Chloe amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile sexy legs,” a third social media user stated.

“Amazing Picture and Gorgeous looking Bed too,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans know that she hasn’t been shy about showing off her enviable curves in her online photos, especially during her coronavirus isolation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white lace lingerie set. To date, that post has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 400 comments.