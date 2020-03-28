New Jersey Nurses Share Heartbreaking Concerns Of Passing On COVID-19 To Their Families

'I haven't kissed my kids,' one New Jersey nurse said.

New Jersey nurses are sharing their growing concerns of potentially passing the coronavirus onto their families. In addition to the fear of contracting the virus themselves while caring for others, they have been forced to distance themselves from their children in the case that they could unknowingly carry the virus and pass it on to them, according to Le High Valley Live.

Krystal Horchuck is one of the brave individuals who is leaving behind her family to work long hours at the hospital. She is a mother of three young children and works at Virtua Memorial Hospital. Everyday she struggles to sleep and is riddled with anxiety of what is to come. Even still, she is determined to do the job at hand, she explained.

“I think I have a different level of anxiety than I’ve ever had. I’ve been having headaches everyday, not sleeping. I’m scared to bring [coronavirus] home to our kids. Even though I feel an overwhelming heaviness as I walk through the ER… I know I have committed myself to be there for the community, my peers, my friends, my second family.”

Horchuck’s end of shift routine is very different than it once was. When she arrives home she takes off all of her clothes in the case that carry germs. She then puts all of her clothing in the washing machine and showers before visiting with her family. She is not able to see her elderly parents or even show affection to her young children.

“I haven’t kissed my kids,” she said.

Horchuck is not the only one with similar fears. Megan Harning, an intensive care unit nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset has also made many changes in her own life to protect those she loves from the coronavirus. She has stopped being the main caregiver of her grandmother out of fear of passing germs on to her. Harning’s father has now taken on this responsibility for her.

Harning explained that one of the most challenging aspects of this pandemic is figuring out how to talk to her family about it. While she wants them to be informed and realize the severity of what is going on, she does not want to scare them.

“It’s like you’re dancing this line of not trying to panic people, but trying to educate people,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Trump recently stated that he is considering a coronavirus quarantine for both New Jersey and New York, two states hit particularly hard by this pandemic.