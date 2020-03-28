Jessie James Decker Stuns In A Pink Bikini And Gets Vulnerable About Her Post-Baby Body

Country crooner Jessie James Decker surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, an update in which she rocked a pink bikini and got vulnerable about some body insecurity she still faced post-baby.
Jessie shared a total of four pictures, all of which showed her body while her face remained cropped out of the frame. She wore a simple pink bikini top with a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit fabric had a bit of texture to it and showcased Jessie’s curves to perfection. Two thin pink straps stretched over her shoulders to keep the top on, and she also layered on several gold necklaces for a bit of sparkle.
She paired the bikini top with matching pink bottoms with a simple silhouette. The waist of the bottoms came an inch or so below her belly button, and the sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs with the figure-flattering fit.
Though Jessie’s stomach looked toned and fit, and her thighs were sculpted, she paired the photos with a caption that got open and honest about her many insecurities. In the lengthy caption, Jessie told her followers how the process of pregnancy took a major toll on her petite frame, stretching out her skin, and even requiring her to get breast reductions and lifts to address certain issues she saw.
I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies. I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds ???? and I was one of those lucky ducks who didn’t get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin but because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin. I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity. It’s really wild after children how much my body changed. My ribs expanded to the point of certain dresses I can’t zip up that I used to and I weigh even less than I did then, and the amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans. The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time. Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes. Anyway sorry for the long story but it was just how I was feeling putting on my suit and I just want other women to know I’m with ya and we in this together and it’s a safe place here to vent!
Jessie told her fans that the main reason she opted to share her true feelings was because “I know a lot of moms feel the same way.” She also reminded her followers that “we in this together.”
The country star’s fans absolutely loved the vulnerable post, and it racked up over 24,900 likes within just 15 minutes, including a like from fellow country star Maren Morris. The post also received 1,122 comments from her fans within the same brief time span, as they took to the comments section with their own feelings.
“I haven’t had kids yet and my stomach will never be as perfect as yours lol!” one fan said.
“You’re so beautiful inside and out!!!!” another follower commented.
“Girl, we’re obsessed with you!! You’re perfect with every flaw!” another added.
“I absolutely admire how real, raw & honest that you are & that you let us know you’re human too. You’re beautiful inside & out!!” one follower said.
