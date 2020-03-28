Jessie James Decker Stuns In A Pink Bikini And Gets Vulnerable About Her Post-Baby Body

Country crooner Jessie James Decker surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, an update in which she rocked a pink bikini and got vulnerable about some body insecurity she still faced post-baby.

Jessie shared a total of four pictures, all of which showed her body while her face remained cropped out of the frame. She wore a simple pink bikini top with a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit fabric had a bit of texture to it and showcased Jessie’s curves to perfection. Two thin pink straps stretched over her shoulders to keep the top on, and she also layered on several gold necklaces for a bit of sparkle.

She paired the bikini top with matching pink bottoms with a simple silhouette. The waist of the bottoms came an inch or so below her belly button, and the sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs with the figure-flattering fit.

Though Jessie’s stomach looked toned and fit, and her thighs were sculpted, she paired the photos with a caption that got open and honest about her many insecurities. In the lengthy caption, Jessie told her followers how the process of pregnancy took a major toll on her petite frame, stretching out her skin, and even requiring her to get breast reductions and lifts to address certain issues she saw.

Jessie told her fans that the main reason she opted to share her true feelings was because “I know a lot of moms feel the same way.” She also reminded her followers that “we in this together.”

The country star’s fans absolutely loved the vulnerable post, and it racked up over 24,900 likes within just 15 minutes, including a like from fellow country star Maren Morris. The post also received 1,122 comments from her fans within the same brief time span, as they took to the comments section with their own feelings.

“I haven’t had kids yet and my stomach will never be as perfect as yours lol!” one fan said.

“You’re so beautiful inside and out!!!!” another follower commented.

“Girl, we’re obsessed with you!! You’re perfect with every flaw!” another added.

“I absolutely admire how real, raw & honest that you are & that you let us know you’re human too. You’re beautiful inside & out!!” one follower said.

Jessie seems to love pink ensembles lately, as just a few days ago, she shared a post in which she rocked another pink bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, the star shared a short video in which she showcased her curves in a hot pink bikini while whipping up a cocktail she dubbed the “quarantini.”