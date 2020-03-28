Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Lace Lingerie While Posing Outside

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Saturday, March 28, fitness model Bri Teresi started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 870,000 Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the stunner posed on a gray-and-white blanket covering a grassy area with a beautiful body of water and gorgeous green foliage in the background. A bottle of wine, an avocado, a plate containing what appears to be chips, and a bowl of pistachios were placed before her. Bri sat with her legs outstretched, as she raked her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and lowered her gaze with her mouth slightly open.

The 25-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a black-and-teal lingerie set that consisted of a plunging lace bra, coordinating underwear, and a matching garter belt. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage and toned midsection. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The blond bombshell wore her luscious locks in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the coronavirus pandemic and implored her followers to practice social distancing. She also noted that the photo was taken on her family’s property located “in Auburn,” California where she is currently staying.

Quite a few of Bri’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with both compliments and well wishes.

“Incredibly beautiful wishing you and your family a very safe and healthy environment,” gushed one fan.

“Gorgeous stay safe! Nice backyard you got there!” said another follower, adding a fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful photo Bri. Enjoy take care and stay safe young lady,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a crop top and high-waisted underwear. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.