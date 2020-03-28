Jared Kushner Is Demanding Rent From Tenants While Asking For Leniency From Creditors, Reporter Says

During an appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold touched on Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his alleged attempts to continue collecting rent from tenants while asking for leniency from creditors, Raw Story reported.

Host Joy Reid noted that the president’s adult children appear to gain the majority of their income from Trump properties. She then asked Fahrenthold where they would be getting their money amid the coronavirus pandemic without income streams from these properties.

“Well, the main source of income, if the hotels and restaurants are closed, is a couple office buildings that don’t even have their name on them, one in New York, one in San Francisco,” Fahrenthold said.

“Those produce a lot of cash,” he added, noting that they will continue to do so due to the difficulty of getting out of leases.

The 42-year-old journalist then turned his attention to Kushner and claimed that he is pushing for tenants to pay rent, even in regions like Maryland where some tenants are reportedly in “tough positions.”

“At the same time, the Kushner Company is asking for leniency from its lenders — there’s a retail space in Times Square that I’ve read they’re having trouble making the payments on. So they’re forcing others to make payments while trying to get out of it themselves.”

There are few things more despicable than placing tenants at risk in order to make a buck. Allegations that Kushner Cos. filed false paperwork claiming it had zero rent stabilized tenants in its buildings are very serious. Please see my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/FNiaguNqUJ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) March 19, 2018

As reported by NY Daily News, Manhattan Housing Court Judge Francis Ortiz ruled that Kushner’s company cannot collect rent from tenants in its East Village building without a certificate of occupancy from the city. Such a document is allegedly required due to recent construction work on the building, which is located on East 9th St. — a property that was spotlighted in the Netflix documentary Slumlord Millionaire.

Kushner Companies’ has been forced into a tight financial situation from the halted pandemic economy. As reported by The Daily Beast, the company’s Times Square retail property may be forced into default. Not long after the incoming default was reported, Trump began to push back against the social distancing promoted by public health officials. Kushner himself was previously skeptical of the effects of coronavirus and claimed the media was exaggerating its dangers.

While Kushner‘s efforts to continue charging rent amid the COVID-19 crisis fall flat, he was appointed to head the federal government efforts for manufacture ventilators in the face of a shortage at hospitals across the country. He is also reportedly acting as a middleman between the White House and business leaders, many of whom are anxious to reopen the U.S. economy.